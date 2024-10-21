Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Boosted by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 431,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after buying an additional 135,442 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 207.1% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Danaher by 106.8% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $274.38 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.12.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

