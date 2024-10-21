DeepOnion Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $2.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00067049 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00019027 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006557 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001442 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,950.61 or 0.37986467 BTC.

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

