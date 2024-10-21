Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stake Cut by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 137.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,637,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $37.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $38.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

