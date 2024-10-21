DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Position Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,365 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.28% of DraftKings worth $94,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in DraftKings by 53.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,410,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,932 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in DraftKings by 1,261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,612,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,995 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $39,306,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,276,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,905,000 after buying an additional 870,789 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $26,544,290.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,581.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,581.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,132,095 shares of company stock worth $42,890,328 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $38.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $49.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

