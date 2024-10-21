E&G Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 69.9% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 30,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 20,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $120.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.