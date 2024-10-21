Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,581 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $361,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,403,000 after buying an additional 936,033 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after buying an additional 648,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 71.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,512,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,825,000 after acquiring an additional 631,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LLY opened at $917.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $921.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $858.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

