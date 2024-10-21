Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $16.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

