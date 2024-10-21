Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 172,146 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.58% of Enstar Group worth $77,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Enstar Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Enstar Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 109.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group stock opened at $322.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.40. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $229.57 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

