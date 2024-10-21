Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $686,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,370 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,440 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 160,136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 767,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,243,000 after buying an additional 767,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

NYSE EPD opened at $29.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

