Equifax’s (EFX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $350.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC also issued estimates for Equifax’s FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.47.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $281.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Equifax has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $309.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.95 and its 200 day moving average is $263.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 76.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

