Essex LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Capital Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 50,197 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $917.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $872.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $921.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $858.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.