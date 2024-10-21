Essex LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Essex LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $165.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.77. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,460. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

