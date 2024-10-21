First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Stake Lowered by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in First American Financial by 99.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in First American Financial by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

First American Financial Price Performance

FAF opened at $66.89 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.93.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 103.35%.

About First American Financial

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.