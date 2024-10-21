First Bancorp Inc ME Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Bancorp Inc ME reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 283,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 246,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
NYSE:JPM opened at $225.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $647.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.92.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
