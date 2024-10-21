First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,073 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $880,516,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,010 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,493 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,532,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,123,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,740,000 after purchasing an additional 937,141 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $45.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.95. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

