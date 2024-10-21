First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 95 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 742.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCK opened at $509.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.