First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $236.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.87.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

