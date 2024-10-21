First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $819,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 675.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $35,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

CARR opened at $81.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average is $67.30. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

