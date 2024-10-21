First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $852,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 432.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,236,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,122. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,236,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $577.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL opened at $588.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.13, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $583.57 and a 200 day moving average of $521.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $606.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.