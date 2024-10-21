First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,490,000 after buying an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CSL opened at $471.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.79 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.22.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $500.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.25.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

