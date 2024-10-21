Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $4,864,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $81.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.65.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,250 shares of company stock worth $6,790,149. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

