GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Raised to $336.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $293.00 to $336.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GEV. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.73.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $272.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.19. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $281.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,699,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

