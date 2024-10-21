Godsey & Gibb Inc. Acquires 20,216 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 2.0% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in Medtronic by 1,467.5% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,643,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 135,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Medtronic by 17.4% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $92.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.25. The stock has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

