Godsey & Gibb Inc. Acquires 3,544 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $4,924,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $150.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.62. The company has a market cap of $277.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

