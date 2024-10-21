Godsey & Gibb Inc. Acquires 6,723 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $17,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $56.40 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.