Godsey & Gibb Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 2.5% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $26,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 157,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,843 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. CNB Bank increased its position in Eaton by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ETN opened at $348.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $349.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $314.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.