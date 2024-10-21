Godsey & Gibb Inc. Buys 2,410 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,171 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,366,000. M&G Plc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,334,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PEP opened at $175.06 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $240.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.15.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

