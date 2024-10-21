Godsey & Gibb Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up 2.0% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $21,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $59.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $60.73.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

