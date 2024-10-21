Godsey & Gibb Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,820,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 84.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 59.1% in the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 180.9% in the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $494.47 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

