Godsey & Gibb Inc. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,071,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 2.3% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in AT&T by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $22.34.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

