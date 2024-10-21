Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $203,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 1,525.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 61,576 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 93.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 15.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,705,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 257.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 32.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after buying an additional 66,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $161.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 83.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.28 and a 200-day moving average of $145.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

