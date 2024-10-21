Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $356,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 10.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $516.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $486.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $518.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.64.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

