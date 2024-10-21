Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $401,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $19,374,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 61,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

HON opened at $222.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.53 and a 200 day moving average of $204.83. The company has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $222.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

