Godsey & Gibb Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV opened at $119.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average of $112.35. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $119.74.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

