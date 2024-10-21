Godsey & Gibb Inc. Invests $41,000 in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,852,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72,461 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 80.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $20.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.70. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STWD

About Starwood Property Trust

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.