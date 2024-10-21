Godsey & Gibb Inc. Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 704 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 57,362 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RIO opened at $65.36 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.36.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.