Godsey & Gibb Inc. Reduces Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lowered its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 387,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,745,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,421,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

ATO stock opened at $143.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.92 and a 200-day moving average of $124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $105.44 and a one year high of $144.32.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.94.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

