Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 123 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,109 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,683 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,596 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $90.95 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

