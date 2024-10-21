Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 170 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 2.2% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,990,052,000 after buying an additional 292,017 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,354,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,630,127,000 after purchasing an additional 435,358 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,665,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,310,762,000 after purchasing an additional 46,728 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,197,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $942,640,000 after buying an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,673,000 after buying an additional 17,087 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $991.46.

BLK opened at $1,007.02 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $1,032.00. The company has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $915.45 and a 200 day moving average of $837.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

