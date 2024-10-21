Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,189,035,000 after buying an additional 402,925 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 41.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,214,000 after buying an additional 1,595,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,699,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,240,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,643,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,253,000 after buying an additional 111,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

PSX stock opened at $132.60 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.18 and a 200 day moving average of $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

