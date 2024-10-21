Godsey & Gibb Inc. Trims Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2,162.5% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $261.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.33.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.44.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

