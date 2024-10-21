Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Holdings Raised by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Graco by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Graco by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Graco by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GGG. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $85.92 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $82.96.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

