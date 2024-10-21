Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Position Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,886,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,356 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $96,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 268.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $117,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,254.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $52.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $57.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $525.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HWC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Hovde Group raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

