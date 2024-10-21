HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,037,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,277 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $84,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HQY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 114.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $87.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $89.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,582.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,952.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,769. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HQY

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.