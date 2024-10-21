Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Acquires 569 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 62.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,803,000 after acquiring an additional 942,640 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $537.36 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $538.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.88.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.