Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Invests $232,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 886 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $220.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $271.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

