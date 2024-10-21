Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Sells 1,746 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lessened its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA owned about 0.10% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 30,988 shares during the period.

CMF stock opened at $57.75 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

