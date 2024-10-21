Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Sells 18,902 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,902 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 3.8% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416,364 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,782,000 after buying an additional 2,612,418 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,055,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,860,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,446 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

