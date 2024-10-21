IFG Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 283,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 246,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $225.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.92. The stock has a market cap of $647.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

