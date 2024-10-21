Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Cut by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $8,496,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $166.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $167.23.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $80,920.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,242.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,709 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

